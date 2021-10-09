William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $39.60 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

