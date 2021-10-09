William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.44 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

