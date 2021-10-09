Legal & General Group Plc Buys 99,755 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of BLDR opened at $55.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

