Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Semtech were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

