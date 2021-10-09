Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.