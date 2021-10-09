William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,475 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

