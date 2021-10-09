Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Andersons worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter worth about $582,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.