Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €160.77 ($189.14).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €121.32 and a 200-day moving average of €118.33. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.