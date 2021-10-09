William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE DY opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

