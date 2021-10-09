Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

