South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,280,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 151,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

