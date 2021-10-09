Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DRETF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7803 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

