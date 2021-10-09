Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

