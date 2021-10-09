Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 6.5%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.