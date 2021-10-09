JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of JDSPY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

