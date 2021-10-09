Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £223.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.