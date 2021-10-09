Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.67

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 88809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at $222,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

