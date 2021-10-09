Piper Sandler Increases Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $22.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 23.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.