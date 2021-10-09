Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

