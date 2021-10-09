Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Admiral Group has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.0939 dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

