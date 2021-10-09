Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.58. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.4349 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

