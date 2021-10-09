RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Up 0%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.41. 123,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 193,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

