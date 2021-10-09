Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Up 0.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.00. 125,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 970,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 159,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

