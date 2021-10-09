Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Up 0.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.00. 125,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.