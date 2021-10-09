AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 656.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

