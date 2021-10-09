XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 4,029 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

