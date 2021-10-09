20,770 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $553.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.