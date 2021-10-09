XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $192,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AMMO by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

AMMO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.02 million, a P/E ratio of -308.00 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWW. Roth Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

