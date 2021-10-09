XTX Topco Ltd Takes $168,000 Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

