XTX Topco Ltd Invests $157,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

