Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Up 24.3%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s stock price was up 24.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 550,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 345,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a market cap of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

