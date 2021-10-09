WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 0.2%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.53 ($5.33) and last traded at €4.53 ($5.33). Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.52 ($5.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $683.19 million and a PE ratio of 4,540.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.92.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

