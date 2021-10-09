Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 27.86.

Oatly Group stock opened at 14.60 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 12.84 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

