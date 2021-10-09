XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,140 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $169.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.