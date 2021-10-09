29,928 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.68 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

