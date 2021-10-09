14,269 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $602.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

