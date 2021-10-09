Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 81,739 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

NYSE OKE opened at $61.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

