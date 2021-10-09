Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Up 0%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

