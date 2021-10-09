Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

