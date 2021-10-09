First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 3%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 12,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.