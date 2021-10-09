First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 3%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 12,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.