Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TBBK stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

