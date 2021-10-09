Truist Securities Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

