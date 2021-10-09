Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.79.

SAGE opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

