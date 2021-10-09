$0.86 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

GSL opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,845,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.