Barclays Increases Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 3,572 ($46.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,723.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,061.96. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 55.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

