Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 425 by Analysts at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 355.30 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.69. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.07 ($4.82).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

