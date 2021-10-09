Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.