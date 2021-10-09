Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

