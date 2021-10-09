KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

