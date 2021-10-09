Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

