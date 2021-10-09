Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $474,560.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
